Question: An occasional occurrence at Central Illinois Regional Airport is a passenger booked on a flight to Baltimore (airport code: BWI) who instead lands in Bloomington (BMI) because of a reading, programming or typing error. Can you name the sad occurrence back on Jan. 20, 2009, that CIRA airport officials still talk about?

Answer:"The saddest mix-up," says one TSA employee based at CIRA, may be a "very nice, older Black woman who arrived at BMI on that morning and asked why she didn't see the Washington Monument when she was arriving." The woman had a ticket to that morning's inauguration of President Barack Obama but somehow was booked a ticket to BMI instead of BWI. She got to enjoy BMI for at least a moment, but also sadly missed the inauguration.