Today's Question: Of all the calls made to the Bloomington Police Department, do you know the leading issue? (1) rising crime in certain neighborhoods; (2) mysterious cars or people trolling; (3) motorists driving too fast; (4) potholes.

Today's answer: It's our (3) fast-and-furious driving habits. "The No. 1 complaint (we) receive is about speeding and other traffic violations," says Chief Jamal Simington. "We are committed," he adds, "to changing driver behavior in an effort to increase compliance and decrease traffic crashes."