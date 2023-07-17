Today's Question: Five of the 20th century's biggest names were aviator Amelia Earhart, senator and presidential brother and candidate Robert F. Kennedy, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, actress Marlene Dietrich and Robert A. Taft, a controversial conservative senator in the 1940s and son of President William Howard Taft. What do they all have to do with 207 W. Jefferson in Bloomington?

Today's answer: They are all said to have stayed or attended events at the Illinois House downtown, formerly known as the Illinois Hotel. One other famed American, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is said to have stayed at the Illinois House, but retired Bloomington lawyer Darrell Hartweg, these days owner of one of B-N's most famous and also gorgeously remodeled buildings, is checking into the history books and files to see if that is true.