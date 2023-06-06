Question: It was 70 years ago this month, in June 1953, when officials in Normal said a "rolling, heavily wooded, scenic area" that then was a rural golf course just south of the town limits would instead become a subdivision of homes. Do you know what the swath of land was in 1953 and where it is today?

Answer: In 1953, the area was Maplewood Country Club, a sprawling nine-hole golf course that stretched from Linden Street all the way east to Towanda Avenue (then a single-lane country road), in and around today's Jersey Avenue. Owned then by Gus Belt, founder o f Steak 'n Shake restaurants, the land was parsed into lots by a B-N developer, Mark Ethell. Thus today, that area includes a Belt Avenue, an Ethell Parkway, a Mark Lane and a Hawthorne Drive, after all the hawthorn trees on the course, some of which coincidentally were razed to create the subdivision.