Today's Question: Can you name the U.S. president who twice had his wife perform at today's Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts downtown (back when it was called the Scottish Rite Temple) … and here's perhaps the even weirder twist: it wasn't even the same woman?
Today's answer: It was Mrs. Ronald Reagan, in this case, his first wife, actress Jane Wyman (the Reagans divorced in 1949), and then later also appearing at the Scottish Rite Temple was actress Nancy Davis. In 1952, she became the second Mrs. Ronald Reagan.