Question: In Bloomington-Normal, what are there more of? (1) Dollar General stores; (2) Dollar Tree stores; (3) Subway sandwich outlets; (4) State Farm agencies; (5) McDonald's restaurants.

Answer: Just like a good neighbor, there's lots of State Farms here. The count, according to Google: Dollar Generals, eight; Dollar Trees, four; Subways, 10; McDonald's, eight; State Farm agencies, 14.