Question: Golf is a highly popular sport in Bloomington-Normal and has been since 1896 when a group of men interested in the game sunk tomato cans in Lillard's meadow. Do you know what is Lillard's meadow today? (1) Towanda Plaza; (2) St. John's Lutheran Church; (3) State Farm Corporate South; (4) Bloomington High.
Answer: Lillard's meadow is today site of (4) Bloomington High School. The course was redesigned, broadened and moved east, across what is today Towanda Avenue, and became Bloomington Country Club.