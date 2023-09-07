Today's Question: Over a mile, each lane of a street is called a "lane mile." Thus, a two-lane road over a mile is two lane miles, a four-lane road over a mile is four lane miles, etc. With that in mind, how many lane miles of streets are in Bloomington-Normal?
Today's answer: Amazingly, there are 1,268 lane miles of streets in B-N. That's 842 lane miles in Bloomington and 426 lane miles in Normal. It's a lot of road resurfacing, if you've ever wondered why it takes so long for your street to be repaved.