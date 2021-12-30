TOBY Dec 30, 2021 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kindred: Former Fieldcrest basketball star Nate Ropp waging battle against alcohol addiction Alcohol gradually took hold of Nate Ropp's life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult. Bloomington woman charged with aggravated battery of police officer Authorities said she was in an argument with a friend Thursday and police arrived after a caller reported a male and female yelling at each other. Watch now: Snow headed for Central Illinois Rain and snow could make for a slow morning commute Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across Central and Southern Illinois. 20-year-old from Southern Illinois secures patent — an enormous feat for his age Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program. Boy shot in torso in Bloomington Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-434-2364. Michigan man dead in crash on I-55 in McLean County Illinois State Police said one person died in a crash last night on I-55 near Shirley. Bloomington police investigating shots fired No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, police said. Family that lost mother to COVID-19 continues court fight for father to receive ivermectin treatment “The family is beside themselves,” its attorney said. “They have really come together, both sides, working together to try to get through this.” Watch now: Famous St. Louis sandwich creator shares Bloomington-Normal roots Running one of the best-known sandwich shops and bakeries in St. Louis was hard work, Marge Amighetti admitted. Watch now: New CDC guidance, governors signal new phase of COVID-19 pandemic Illinois, like the rest of the United States, is in the midst of another late-year surge of COVID-19 cases.