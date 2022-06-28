Tickets now available for Red Cross 'Evening' with magician Jon Dorenbos

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at EOS22.givesmart.com, the Red Cross announced Monday afternoon.
General admission is $200 per ticket, which includes dinner and a magic performance by the guest of honor, and the “Red Carpet Experience” is $750 for two tickets, which grant access to the VIP reception in addition to dinner and the show.
The Red Cross fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Brown Ballroom at Illinois State University’s Bone Student Center.
“I can’t wait to be there with you, as we celebrate a night together for a great cause,” Dorenbos said after he was announced as the keynote speaker of the event earlier this month.
As the largest fundraiser of the year for the Red Cross in the Bloomington-Normal area, the 27th annual Evening of Stars will bring in funding for disaster response, blood donation, training services and support for military members and families.
This will be the nonprofit organization’s first Evening of the Stars back in Bloomington-Normal since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Red-hot speakers: A look at some Red Cross Evening of Stars' headliners
Scott O'Grady, 2001
Dick Vitale, 2003
Peyton Manning, 2006
Mike Ditka, 2008
Joe Buck, 2012
Amy Grant, 2013
Nik Wallenda, 2014
Kellie Pickler, 2015
Sully Sullenberger, 2016
David Ross, 2017
Aaron Rodgers, 2018
Matt Nagy, 2019
