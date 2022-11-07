This has been the hardest year’

EUREKA – It begins between 7 and 8 o’clock every weekday morning in a small commercial kitchen in downtown Eureka. There, the aromas of cinnamon rolls and Italian sauces waft from the warm oven and simmering pots as the chef prepares a meal for 35. That’s been the scenario for more than four years for Kathy Bowald since the Eureka woman took charge of Eureka Area Meals on Wheels on July 1, 2018.

The not-for-profit organization delivers low-cost noon meals to senior citizens and disabled people Monday through Friday, with the goal of keeping them independent, healthy and living in their own homes as long as possible, Bowald said.

Meals are $6.50 and consist of an entrée, a starchy food, fruit, vegetable and dessert. Meals are delivered to clients in Eureka, Roanoke, Metamora and a portion of Washington. Clients choose which days they want meals.

“Some of our clients are somewhat isolated, and some of them have families that live far away,” Bowald said. “Many tell us that the meals are a real blessing in helping to keep them independent, plus it’s good because our delivery drivers are regularly checking in with them.”

Meals on Wheels was operated out of Maple Lawn Homes nursing home for many years, Bowald noted. When the nursing home was sold in 2016, local café and bakery owner Tina Schreyer took over management of the program. When Schreyer’s Dough See Dough closed in 2018, Bowald, who was a part-time cook at the café, came to the rescue.

“Tina put out many feelers and just couldn’t find anybody to take over the program,” Bowald said. “I couldn’t sit back and let Meals on Wheels just evaporate.”

“Plus, I have always loved to cook. We had foster kids, so we were always cooking for 10 to12 people at a time. I went through the culinary program at Illinois Central College, worked at the Peoria Civic Center and at the Pere Marquette hotel as lead baker.”

Now, besides her role as Meals on Wheels cook, Bowald manages the books, registers new clients, invoices clients, does inventory and grocery shopping and responds to clients’ and family members’ inquiries.

The boiling point

After taking on the voluntary role in 2018, operations went fine for a while, Bowald said, as she was able to divide time between Meals on Wheels in the mornings and her own catering business in the afternoons and evenings.

“For the first year and a half, it was great. Then COVID hit, and catering businesses were shut down, being ‘non-essential.’ By the time 2021 rolled around, I needed to find a position that paid a salary.”

She took a job as cook at The Salvation Army’s Eagle Crest Camp & Retreat Center in Washburn. She closed her catering business.

“That’s when things got a little dicey with Meals on Wheels,” she said, as “we lost some consistency, especially being immediately responsive to phone calls inquiring about signing up for meals and other issues, like asking about the delivery area, etc.”

“Our volunteers are absolutely great,” she said. “They come in and do their specific roles with great dedication. But there is a need for more.”

The need is so great that the Meals on Wheels board has discussed creating a paid position for a cook or cooks, perhaps with funding from grants or government agencies.

“I struggle on which way I want to see this ministry go,” Bowald said. “Do we want to stay totally volunteer, which is what I’d love to see, but unfortunately we’re struggling to get volunteers.”

For example, she said, “It has been on my heart for a while to deliver meals to the Goodfield, Congerville area, but we do not have drivers. To do that, I need at least an additional five drivers.” The program currently has 18 drivers.

Specific needs are for:

• Volunteer cooks

• Volunteer drivers to deliver meals

• A volunteer to research and apply for grants and funding

• A volunteer to manage the organization’s Facebook page

• A volunteer to create a brochure

• Volunteers to help with fundraisers

A major fundraiser is the annual Christmas cookie sale, but with recent food price increases, Bowald is unsure if she will hold it this year. Yearly profits from the event have netted up to $6,000, she noted.

“Anybody who goes to the grocery store knows. My eggs have tripled in cost, and my butter has doubled. My family members and other volunteers will spend up to 60 hours getting cookie dough ready, baking and packaging.

“I don’t know that I can sell cookie trays for what I must in order to make money, much less break even. In the past we were extremely blessed, with some people coming in to pick up a $25 cookie tray and leaving us $50, but I’m debating how to handle that fundraiser with the higher cost of supplies.”

Sweet blessings

Individuals, several churches and Eureka Area United Fund have given money to help with operating costs and special needs, like equipment.

“Last year we had an oven go down. An oven is $8,000. Then eight months later we lost a cooler, which is $5,000. That was tough.”

But, Bowald noted, a check from one church to pay for the oven appeared in the mail.

Another example: “We had a gentleman call out of the blue saying he had cows going to market. He donated a blessed amount of ground beef.”

“Our volunteers, some individuals and some groups have been great to us,” she said, “but this has been the hardest year. I have been unsure about if and how to put out a call for more help.”

The program recently operated in the red briefly, she noted.

“But if the Lord has placed this ministry on my heart, I believe he will bring the help," she said.

Meals on Wheels rents kitchen space at 105 W. Eureka Ave. The program can be reached at 309-467-4440 or kathybowald@gmail.com.