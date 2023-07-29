BEARS CAMP: General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't put a limit on how high the Chicago Bears can climb coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. As training camp begins, he just sees a team looking as if it's ready to pick itself up after hitting the floor.

OBAMA ON TIKTOK: Staffers from the Kankakee Public Library joined former president Barack Obama last week in a TikTok video highlighting several books that have faced calls for censorship on the shelves of schools and libraries across the country.

CHAPPELLE LIVE: Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Chicago's United Center on Oct. 4 for the final date of a newly announced tour, titled "Dave Chappelle Live."