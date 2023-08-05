FRAUD PROBE: Dozens of state employees across multiple agencies are under investigation by a state watchdog for claims they fraudulently obtained payments from the federal pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program, Capitol News Illinois has learned.

HAZING: A 10th lawsuit alleging hazing, often involving racism and/or sexual abuse, was filed Wednesday against Northwestern University amid an expanding scandal in its athletic programs.

BLACK VETERANS: Illinois' attorney general is asking Congress to give Black World War II veterans and their families and descendants government benefits under the GI Bill and other programs they were denied.