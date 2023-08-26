MEDICAID: Illinois was among 16 states warned by federal Medicaid officials that their lengthy call center wait times may frustrate and block users as millions of people nationwide try to renew their coverage for the first time since the pandemic.

HOMELESSNESS: The number of people experiencing homelessness in Chicago increased by almost 3,000 people between 2020 and 2021, reaching about 68,440 a year, according to a Chicago Coalition for the Homeless estimate.

THREAT TO TRUMPS: A Chicago woman was arrested Monday on federal charges alleging she threatened via email to kill former President Donald Trump and his 17-year-old son Barron.