LYFT: Lyft has begun rolling out a feature that will allow ride-share passengers who are women or who do not identify as male or female to be able to prioritize rides with female or nonbinary drivers.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears said Wednesday they don't plan to pursue legislation during the Illinois General Assembly's fall session to help build a new stadium "megadevelopment" in Arlington Heights.

DRIVING: An ex-state trooper who lost his driver's license after a fatal high-speed crash in 2007 is seeking to be able to drive again, now that Jesse White, who blocked his previous attempts, is no longer secretary of state.