RESTROOMS: A measure allowing but not mandating multiple-occupancy public restrooms to be labeled gender-neutral was among more than 40 bills signed into law Aug. 11 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

CHILD INFLUENCERS: Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work, according to Sen. David Koehler, D-Peoria, who sponsored a bill that was signed into law and will go into effect on July 1, 2024.