CAR THEFTS: Chicago is suing Hyundai and Kia, alleging they failed to include "industry-standard" engine immobilizers in many models, fueling a surge in vehicle thefts.

MADIGAN: Shortly after saying Illinois Democrats have "learned lessons" from recent corruption convictions of Michael Madigan associates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed a Madigan ally to a state board that oversees billions in lending.

IMMIGRANTS: A coalition of Illinois political and business leaders called on President Joe Biden to ease work restrictions for asylum seekers and other long-term undocumented workers, saying it would help solve ongoing labor shortages.