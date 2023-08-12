HAZING: Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staffers for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice Wednesday, calling them "offensive and tone deaf," given the hazing and abuse scandal.

FRAUD: At Ludeman Developmental Center in Park Forest, 37 employees lost their jobs or face discipline after a state watchdog found they defrauded a federal pandemic-era small-business loan program.

UBER: Uber rolled out a new safety feature Wednesday in Chicago and other markets that will allow drivers and riders to record audio during the trip to deter and resolve conflicts.