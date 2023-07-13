EUREKA — The Wall That Heals has arrived in Eureka.

The three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and accompanying education center are set to be open 24 hours a day Thursday through Sunday at Maple Lawn Homes, a 102-cottage retirement community spread over 60 acres at 221 S. Clinton Drive on the north side of the city.

This is the first time the wall has been in Woodford County since it debuted in 1996 and it's the only stop for the wall in Illinois this year.

Mary Hinrichsen, president of American Legion Post 466 Auxiliary in Eureka and the wife of a Vietnam War veteran, spearheaded the two-year effort to bring the wall to town.

After gathering pledges of monetary and in-kind support from individuals, businesses and the city of Eureka, she applied for a visit in May 2022 and learned in October that Eureka was approved.

"Our Vietnam War veterans are getting older. Many won't be able to see the memorial in Washington. So we're glad to bring it to them," said Hinrichsen, who returned last week from the 40th annual Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association reunion in San Antonio, Texas, which she attended with her husband.

Dozens of volunteers will contribute their time as Eureka hosts the wall, serving in four-hour shifts.

Some of the volunteers plan to work during the overnight hours. Eureka Mayor Eric Lind said the city's police department will provide security at the wall during that time.

"We've been told to expect many visitors between midnight and 4 a.m., when it's dark and quiet," he said. "It's a good time to cry and grieve in peace.

"It's a honor to have the wall in Eureka. I look forward to welcoming all who visit to learn, remember and heal."

The wall was brought to Eureka from Fairbury on Tuesday by motorcycle escort along westbound U.S. Route 24 and northbound Illinois Route 117. The escort was led by ride captain Mike Ackley, Goodfield State Bank vice president.

An opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday with a C-130 flyover at noon.

A closing ceremony is planned for 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial honors the more than 3 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed forces in the Vietnam War, and bears the names of the 58,281 American men and women who died fighting.

The replica wall is 375 feet long and 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. Names on the wall are engraved so family and friends can trace the names of service members.

The wall is transported from community to community in a 53-foot trailer.

When parked, the trailer has sides that open into an education center that tells the story of the Vietnam War, the wall and one of the most divisive eras in American history.

The education center also includes digital photo displays of "Hometown Heroes," service members from the area being visited whose names are on the wall, and "In Memory," digital photo displays of area veterans who returned home from the war and later died.

The wall is a project of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, a not-for-profit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Two fund staff members will lead the volunteers at the Eureka site, educate visitors and ensure the reflective atmosphere.

The wall has been to more than 700 U.S. communities, Canada and Ireland. It's the only replica affiliated with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and it is the largest replica.

The wall's 2023 national tour is sponsored by USAA, which offers financial products and services exclusively for the military community. A partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association, trucking industry, and Blue Beacon Truck Wash paves the way for the wall to travel throughout the country.

For more information about the wall's Eureka visit and to learn about volunteer opportunities, go to thewallthatheals-eureka.com. The website also has a list of visit sponsors.

James Hinrichsen, Mary Hinrichsen's husband, enlisted in the Army on Sept. 27, 1966, shortly after he was drafted. Less than four years later, in April 1970, he was in Vietnam piloting Cobra helicopters.

His tour ended in April 1971 and he went to Fort Riley in Kansas. After leaving active duty in May 1972, he joined the reserves and retired as a lieutenant colonel in October 1995.