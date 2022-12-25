The Pantagraph's Christmas favorites

We asked our employees to share some of their favorite aspects of the holiday season. Here's what they had to say. Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor

Favorite holiday movie: "A Christmas Story"

Favorite Christmas carol: Secular: "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Darlene Love. Religious: "Oh, Little Town of Bethlehem"

Favorite holiday activity: Drinking hot chocolate and waiting for spring.

Favorite holiday food: Anything with almond bark.

Favorite Christmas present received: A die-cut matted and framed autographed 18x12 photo of my baseball hero Harmon Killebrew hitting his 500th career home run.

Brendan Denison, breaking news reporter

Favorite holiday movie: "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano

Favorite holiday activity: Looking for a Christmas tree in the dark because my family left for the tree farm too late.

Favorite holiday food: Homemade eggnog.

Favorite Christmas present received: A snowboard.

Olivia Jacobs, newsroom assistant

Favorite holiday movie: "Elf"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Santa Baby"

Favorite holiday activity: Going to see "White Christmas" at the Normal Theater with my mom every year and making a gingerbread house.

Favorite holiday food: Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes or yogurt-covered pretzels.

Favorite Christmas present received: My favorite gift I received as a child I would say was my Hannah Montana dollhouse. My favorite give I have received as an adult is my "OJ" necklace I received from my boyfriend that stands for my initials but also our initials together.

Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor

Favorite holiday movie: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Silent Night"

Favorite holiday activity: Gifts, games, food with the family.

Favorite holiday food: Homemade butter cookies cut into Christmas shapes and embellished with frosting.

Favorite Christmas present received: A portable TV my brother and I could put in our bedroom.

Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor

Favorite holiday movie: "The Shop Around the Corner"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Angels We Have Heard on High"

Favorite holiday activity: Shopping for gifts, but only up until roughly Dec. 15. After that, everything descends into a chaotic spiral of panic-buying and regret.

Favorite holiday food: Sweet potatoes.

Favorite Christmas present received: A long-running joke in my family is that all the women say they want "peace, love and a clean house" for Christmas. Last year, my mother gave me a lighted diorama, but she added a label that said "peace, love and a clean house" to the display — the closest she could get to giving me what we've always wanted.

Jason Reif, account manager

Favorite holiday movie: "Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer"

Favorite holiday activity: Watching Christmas movies with my family.

Favorite holiday food: Prime rib with a twice-baked potato.

Favorite Christmas present received: My fireplace my mom got last year.

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, regional content editor

Favorite holiday movie: "Christmas Vacation"

Favorite Christmas carol: "O Holy Night," "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)" or "What Christmas Means to Me"

Favorite holiday activity: Warm, cozy nights with the Christmas tree lit up; visiting local shops all decorated for the holidays; and doing jigsaw puzzles with my family.

Favorite holiday food: Mom's Hershey bar pie...and anything peppermint!

Favorite Christmas present received: An engagement ring! Closely followed by new tires for my car.

Kelsey Watznauer, city editor

Favorite holiday movie: "The Year Without Santa Claus"

Favorite Christmas carol: "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Favorite holiday activity: Driving around to see Christmas lights.

Favorite holiday food: Cornbread dressing.

Favorite Christmas present received: A stuffed moose I named Rain (he wore a Christmas hat so I thought he was a reindeer). He was my most prized possession as a kid.

Drew Zimmerman, local government reporter

Favorite holiday movie: As a child: "A Christmas Story." An an adult: "It's a Wonderful Life."

Favorite Christmas carol: "O Holy Night"

Favorite holiday activity: Playing games (sometimes poorly to keep things competitive) with my extended family on Christmas.

Favorite holiday food: Peppermint bark.

Favorite Christmas present received: My first Kindle.