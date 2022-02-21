Over the last 50 years, the quality of public education has declined. Society is bringing it down.

Just as we enter a new age of technology, we are finding less and less competency in basic skills. For example, a large portion of the population reads below grade seven.

Many employers are complaining more about the lack of skills and the reduction of a sense of responsibility among new hires. The educational ranking of the United States is now reported as 34th among the industrialized nations of the world.

Reforms in public education are needed that more closely parallel the policies of private schools. These reforms will be economically forced on us as the decline continues. The coronavirus pandemic brought in a new private school concept called pods which will flourish in the future. An economic depression will hasten the changes. On average we have a serious one every 90 years.

There is a free audio novel conveniently available on the internet called The Coming Collapse and Recovery of Public Education. It describes the needed reforms and is intended as a public service. It predicts the future of public education writing during the next 20 years as it reforms.

The future of our democratic republic depends on having an educated, moral citizenry that will defend our traditional values.

Donald Wilber, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0