The Barn Tree Farm inspires a new kind of Christmas spirit

GOODFIELD-A new business is adding life to central Illinois this Christmas in a sustainable way.

Abby Reel, owner of The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center in Goodfield, turned 40 this year and decided it was time to make things happen.

As if raising The Barn III only a few years ago, running the business, surviving Covid and being a mom of two isn't enough.

"My dad used to say he wished he would have started on his dreams when he was in his 40's, not his 50's, and I really took that to heart," says Reel reflecting on her late father, Les Reel who was also a successful entrepreneur.

"The Tree Farm is actually an idea I cooked up with my dad back in grade school and after all these years I couldn't stop thinking about it."

The idea took root this winter as Reel took a leap of faith and founded a new non-profit organization called The Barn Tree Farm.

The mission of the organization is to preserve and protect the environment for the benefit of the future generations.

Reel's goal is to bring people together via the contagious spirit of Christmas to learn about sustainability, equity and stewardship.

Through sustainable evergreen farming The Barn Tree Farm will provide an experience that helps our community: Remember the past - enjoy the present - and care for the future.

"One of my favorite childhood memories is going to our local Wood's Christmas Tree Farm - the sights, the smells and the entire experience made me love Christmas,” says Reel.

“My dad and I used to come home every time and say surely there is a way we could do this without killing the trees.”

It turns out there is and Reel is doing it right here in Central Illinois.

On Nov. 2 she received her first shipment of "rescued trees" from a Christmas tree farm in Michigan. Every tree arrived in a biodegradable pot and is approximately 10-11 years old, the same age as Leslie's oldest daughter, and 5-6 feet tall and all the rescued trees would have been offered up for cutting this Christmas if Reel and her "Tree Farm Elves" wouldn't have intervened.

The moment the trees arrived "home", Reel and her team of Tree Elves named them all and gave them all backstories.

"You can welcome Anne Pinekins or Sir Douglas Pemperly or Ralphie Redwood or Fudge into your home,” said Reel. “Creating the identities for each tree has been the most fun. And knowing that a family can welcome a tree into their home multiple years in a row is even more special.”

The public was able to shop the trees before Christmas at The Barn III Dinner Theatre and Event Center in Goodfield. And if you are looking for the ultimate Christmas tree farm experience, the set-up did not disappoint.

Customers could enjoy a tasty beverage, watch the Holiday Musical Light Show on the front of the barn and even visit with Santa while they picked out their tree.

Once you selected the right tree for you, The Barn Tree Farm Elves delivered right to your door and placed the tree in your preferred location. And at the end of the season, will reappear and take the pine tree back to his friends at the Tree Farm where he'll be cared for, trimmed and fertilized, living happily outdoors at The Barn III until next season.

If you bond with your tree the way Reel hopes you will, he/she will be waiting for you at The Barn Tree Farm next year. Same name, same game, but maybe about 1-2 inches taller this time.

Reel is thrilled to see how successful the program has been in the first year.

"We did very little marketing this first year because we didn't quite know what to expect, but our first members of the tree family are thriving in homes all the way from Dunlap to Clinton this Christmas,” said Reel."

Reel credits her friends from Brookside Landscaping and Stoneleaf Nursery for their support helping get the program off the ground.

In addition, she is grateful to the business sponsors who donated to get the new non-profit started. Morton Community Bank, Scharnett Architecture Firm, Zeller Electric and Halo Solar, to name a few.

The only thing missing from the equation was the fresh scent of pine needles.

"That's probably the only part of the classic tree farm experience I couldn't duplicate," said Reel, who's become quite the expert of evergreens in the past 3 months.

Evergreen trees only produce their strong scent when they are in crisis. The smell we have come to associate with Christmas is actually a distress signal.

“The trees are warning their friends that danger is here. Reel's solution to that problem is save a tree and light a candle instead,” says Reel.

After trees have been in the program for 2-3 years they will grow too large to transport and The Tree Farm Elves will begin offering up the option to buy/plant the tree to families who have grown fond of their particular tree.

If you decide to keep your tree the Tree Farm Elves will return to plant him/her when the ground is agreeable.

If you don't have the space The Barn Tree Farm will donate trees for beautification all around central Illinois.

"We can't wait to begin retiring trees from the program. Knowing we saved the tree and seeing it planted again will be so satisfying," says Reel.

But do trees ever really retire? Not Reel’s.

These Christmas trees will continue their good work of providing sustainable Christmas spirit we all need for the future.