Benedict (aka Benny) is a stunningly handsome young pure-bred German Shepherd Dog. He is very typical of the breed: energetic, fun-loving and very smart. He also gets along very well with people. Benny likes to play with toys and learn new things (like training), so he will need the same things that all young German Shepherds need: structure, loving boundaries, basic training and activities to keep his mind busy. He is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.