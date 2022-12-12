 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE A.R.K. PETS OF THE WEEK

121522-wcj-photo-jasper

Sweet two-and-a-half year old Jasper P has seen people come and go, play pals come and go, but he is still waiting for his people to visit and then make the decision to take him home. He is a happy boy who loves attention and affection. He keeps a clean kennel, is a loving companion, and desperately wants a home. He even gets along with other dogs. Jasper P is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.

LACON- For more information call The A.R.K., 477 State Route 26, Lacon, at 309-246-4275, or email them at arkanimalshelter@yahoo.com.

