LACON- For more information call The A.R.K., 477 State Route 26, Lacon, at 309-246-4275, or email them at arkanimalshelter@yahoo.com.
THE A.R.K. PETS OF THE WEEK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities have identified the person killed in a single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park on the city’s southeast edge
Authorities are investigating a fatal single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park.
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Leroy woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
A prosecutor described Edward L. Holmes as “one of, if not the, biggest drug dealer in McLean County.”
One robbery was reported Wednesday afternoon in Fairview Park, and the other was Thursday morning on the Constitution Trail, Normal police said.
Plans are moving forward for a new luxury multi-family housing complex in Normal that developers say could help alleviate the area's housing crunch. Details:
An apartment unit resident told officers they were sleeping when they heard a noise, and later found bullet holes in two walls.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to the collision.
Hancock Stadium was home of the title games from 1974-98.
Eighteen people have been displaced following a fire that left a duplex in Bloomington unlivable, authorities said.