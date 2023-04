Little Penelope was born in mid-December, so she is only (not quite) four months old. She and her brothers (Pablo and Prim, who are also available) are husky mixes who will be about 40-50 pounds when fully grown. They have been home-fostered, and they all love people, love to snuggle, love other dogs and just love being puppies! They are all spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and current on all their shots.