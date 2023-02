Stella is a beautiful red, brindle houndy mix of a girl. She loves to go for car rides and sniffy walks, and she likes to explore new surroundings, so she would be a great hiking buddy! She is crate trained and obedient, and she loves a nice peanut butter chewy once in a while. And since she has been at the shelter longer than we’d like, her adoption fee has been reduced to only $125. Stella is spayed, micro-chipped and current on all her shots.