Jada and Jasmine are a lovely pair of very bonded sisters, so we are looking for a home where they can stay together. They are only about 18-months old, so they are still young girls. J & J are both very sweet and friendly, and they are both great with other friendly and polite dogs. They are playful, but not overly rambunctious. They share a kennel at the shelter so they can keep each other company, and they always keep their kennel clean. They are both spayed, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.