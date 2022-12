Zero is a wonderful, fabulous, handsome young boy with the perfect Husky personality. He is playful and funny and mischievous and friendly. This guy will warm right up to you and will never fail to make you smile. He just really likes to have fun and do stuff. He’ll be great in a home where he can have some company and exercise and generally just have fun. He gets along well with other dogs too, especially females. Zero is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.