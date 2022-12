Kia is a lovely young lady who is very affectionate, gentle, and full of love and tenderness. She looks at you with those big, trusting eyes, and you just melt. She is a volunteer favorite because she is so loving and sweet, but she tested positive for FELV (although she is completely healthy) so she needs to either be in a home with other FELV kitties or she needs to be the only cat in the home. Because of this her adoption fee is only $25. She will a make a lovely companion for some lucky person. Kai is spayed, micro-chipped and current on all her shots.