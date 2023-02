Gus is a handsome young boy who is quiet and laid-back. He is friendly and sweet, and loves to just hang out in nice comfy places. He did test positive for FIV, so that means he should be an only kitty or in a home with other FIV kitties. It doesn’t impact his quality of life, so this boy should be a loving companion for many years to come. And because he is just a little harder to place, his adoption fee is only $25. Gus is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.