Champ is wonderful young boy who is just over a year old, so barely more than a puppy. He is very friendly, sweet and outgoing, and he loves people of all ages. He gets along well with other playful dogs and even loves kids. He loves attention and affection, and knows some basic manners like waiting at the door before exiting. He’s treat motivated so training is a breeze! Champ is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.