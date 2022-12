Samson is pretty much any active adopter’s dog dream. This one-year-old boy is active, playful and friendly with everyone. He would play Fetch all afternoon if you let him, which comes in quite handy for wearing off some energy. He also loves to do obedience training for treats and he gets along great with other playful dogs. He’s a perfect playful companion for your whole family! Samson is neutered, micro-chipped and current on all his shots.