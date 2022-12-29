Thank you for your generous donations

The Season of Giving fund is now closed for this year. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the fund this year. We will continue to print any late donations we receive and distribute the final checks and money to the organizations you designated, who are thankful for your ongoing support.
Donations this week
In Eureka
Anonymous - $100.
In memory of loved ones, Anonymous - $100.
In loving memory of our dear parents, Bill & Helen Wiegand. Love always, their children- $1,000.
Anonymous - $100.
Total this week: $1,300
Total to date: $6,217
In Roanoke
In memory of loved ones no longer with us and thankful for family and friends, A&S - $100.
In loving memory of Carol Sauder, Seth Durand and Clayton Barth, Anonymous - $300.
Christmas Blessings! The Yordy’s - $200.
Total this week: $600
Total to date: $7,400
In Minonk
Total this week: 0
Total to date: $183
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $13,800