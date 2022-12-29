 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Thank you for your generous donations

  • 0

The Season of Giving fund is now closed for this year. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the fund this year. We will continue to print any late donations we receive and distribute the final checks and money to the organizations you designated, who are thankful for your ongoing support.

Donations this week

In Eureka

Anonymous - $100.

In memory of loved ones, Anonymous - $100.

In loving memory of our dear parents, Bill & Helen Wiegand. Love always, their children- $1,000.

Anonymous - $100.

Total this week: $1,300

Total to date: $6,217

In Roanoke

In memory of loved ones no longer with us and thankful for family and friends, A&S - $100.

In loving memory of Carol Sauder, Seth Durand and Clayton Barth, Anonymous - $300.

Christmas Blessings! The Yordy’s - $200.

Total this week: $600

Total to date: $7,400

In Minonk

Total this week: 0

Total to date: $183

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $13,800

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News