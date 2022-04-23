Test of new system
Opposition to the Georgia Rivian plant has been heavy from residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.
"It’s amazing," she told host Ryan Seacrest. "I don’t even know what to think right now."
Rivian Automotive is expanding its manufacturing plant in west Normal, town officials say.
The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who was reported missing on Thursday.
"As the world swivels ‘round and 7.9 billion people on the planet carry out their lives, some of the most fun things still occur right here in Central Illinois," Bill Flick writes.
A Downs man remains jailed on drug and assault charges.
A state appellate court ruled this week that it will not block enforcement of the Pritzker administration’s mandate that certain categories of public employees either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.
Kofi Cockburn and players will decide to stay or go, meaning the Illini will have a clear picture of returnees by the end of the month.
Becky Louise Sutton placed “fraudulent transfers” of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts she handled — including her own bank account, credit card account, student loan account and mortgage.
Owners of a new upscale, secondhand nonprofit boutique in Bloomington say they'll tithe weekly revenues to area nonprofits.