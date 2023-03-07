Both of the Illini’s transfer portal additions ended the year with Big Ten conference honors, after the league announced all-league teams on Tuesday.

Terrence Shannon Jr. was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and second team by the media. Matthew Mayer was named third-team All-Big Ten by coaches and media.

Shannon led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game, adding 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game after transferring from Texas Tech.

He had career-highs in all three categories this season with his previous high in scoring being 12.9 points per game as a sophomore.

Mayer transferred from Baylor and finished second on the team with 13.0 points per game. After a slow start, he averaged 15.6 points per game over the final 23 games of the season. It was the first season Mayer averaged double figures after four years at Baylor, where his high was 9.8 points per game as a starter last season.

He also had a team-high 40 blocks and was one of seven players in the top six conferences (Power 5 and Big East) to have 40 blocks and 25 steals in the regular season.

Illinois (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) opens postseason play against Penn State at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions swept the Illini in the regular season. The winner of that contest plays Northwestern in the quarterfinals.

