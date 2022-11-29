Dancing through her high school years, Teegan Hobbs has learned what it means to be who you truly are meant to be. “Be who you are, not who people want you to be,” is something that has stuck with her.

And part of who Teegan is comes from being a part of the Eureka Dance Team, which has been one of her greatest accomplishments. The passion she shows as a teammate and captain is unparalleled. She can always make anyone feel involved on the team which is why she is an outstanding leader. She has earned the highest awards for her commitments in dance, including the All-American ribbon. This led her to Disney World to dance in the parade in front of thousands of people.

When asked about her favorite part of the dance team, she said, “How close we are and how much fun we have at practices. And carb Fridays before competitions.”

In addition to dance, Teegan has been involved in Science Club and the Student To Career Program. She has made many memories, which she will remember for the rest of her life.

Her passion to get involved shows through the STCP program. She works at Michael’s Italian Feast during part of the school day. Building patience has been one of the lessons she has learned along the way.

In the classroom, Teegan radiates kindness and true-self. Mrs. Wertz has been one of her favorite teachers because of how supportive she is. “Teegan is one of the hardest working students I have known. Regardless of school work, supporting others or doing her thing on the dance floor, she gives it her all! T is kind and welcoming to all students in class and is glad to work with any of them. She never makes people feel left out. Her smile and glorious locks light up a room. I can't wait to see how her future unfolds, because I just know it is going to be great! LOVE that girl,” Mrs. Wertz said.

Her favorite memories so far during her senior year were spent with her friends, homecoming being one of them. Teegan said, “Just getting ready with all my friends and then getting to go to the college and take pictures. And then just getting to dance with all of them.”

Due to all her opportunities, patience and confidence, Teegan grew her love for kids. Teegan decided she will be attending Illinois Central College in the fall of 2023 to become an Occupational Therapist Assistant. “I have always wanted to work with kids,” Teegan said, “and being an OTA,” she can use all the life skills she’s learned in high school for college.

Teegan navigated her way through high school by being true to herself and helping others along the way. She used her involvements to make memories and will find great success in anything she puts her heart into. She continues to show her confidence and will use it for her further schooling and career. She has had so many great accomplishments and will always look back smiling about her high school years.