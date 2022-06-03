Teddy Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Teddy is a 10 month old playful kitten looking for her forever home. View on PetFinder Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Famous Dave's closes in Bloomington Employees were not given advance notice of the closure, but some may get new jobs at Alexander's Steakhouse, according to the restaurants' ownership. 1 killed in crash near Heyworth, police say The driver of the farm tractor was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Crews respond to battery fire Saturday at Normal Rivian plant A battery pack caught fire Saturday morning at the Rivian Automotive plant in Normal after one of its cells overheated during testing. Illinois woman killed in parasailing incident The 33-year-old Illinois woman was dead by the time a “good Samaritan” boat captain delivered her and the children to a restaurant, authorities said. 15 injured in boat fire Saturday in LaSalle County A boat that caught fire Saturday afternoon, injuring 14 occupants and one marina worker, remains in the Illinois River in Seneca, Illinois State Police said. Jay C. Fitzgerald HEYWORTH — Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, Heyworth, IL, passed away on May 31, 2022 in Heyworth, IL. Peoria men had 18 pounds of cannabis on I-55, police say A prosecutor noted the street value of 18.5 pounds of marijuana is about $100,000. Bloomington man accused of arson in Heyworth Arson charges have been filed against a Bloomington man in connection with a fire last week in Heyworth. Jay C. Fitzgerald Sept. 9, 1977 - May 31, 2022 Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival fires up this weekend in Bloomington The Cogs and Corsets steampunk festival returns to downtown Bloomington on Friday. Here's what to know.