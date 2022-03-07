Tar spot disease continues march across the Midwest

Reports of tar spot spread widen across the Corn Belt each year, and that doesn’t figure to change, according to Peng Tian.

Corn tar spot was first identified in 2015 in the Great Lakes region and has quickly moved across much of the region. While it has only started to show up in Missouri recently, Tian, a plant diagnostician with the University of Missouri, said it’s going to be a reality for more farmers in his region soon.

“It’s relatively new, and in specific fields and conditions it can cause up to 80% yield loss,” Tian said. “It’s a new disease for Missouri, only in six or seven counties in the northeastern portion of the state, but it’s expanding. That’s the disease we need to watch out for this year.”

The way this disease has spread among corn fields is common as resistance for the new disease simply hadn’t been built into the seed genetics yet, Tian said. That makes the crop more susceptible. He also noted the disease may have been more widespread than previously thought, but only started becoming a hit on yield potential recently.

“We just might not have coped with such acreage of the disease before, so it developed very fast,” Tian said. “It’s like a buffet for the disease, right? That’s why the population of the pathogen built up.”

Tian said Missouri had to deal with a significant amount of disease after a wet start to the season in 2021. Phytophthora root rot hit many soybean fields early on, with foliar diseases such as septoria leaf spot developing later on. Cornfields dealt with corn rust and northern leaf blight as well, he said.

Predicting 2022’s disease issues is a challenge, Iowa State University plant pathologist Daren Mueller said, as weather will play a major role. He looks to historical weather to draw comparisons. Historically, a cool, wet spring means a higher likelihood of foliar disease. That means potentially adjusting a fungicide plan to an earlier treatment.

Along with tar spot, Mueller suggested all growers should watch for bacteria leaf streak disease in corn. The first confirmed case in the U.S. was in Nebraska in 2016 and has spread across Iowa to Illinois and as far south as Kansas. Goss’s wilt disease is another foliar corn disease that has been showing up in the western half of the Corn Belt. It is not a new disease, but the University of Nebraska noted it has become a significantly larger issue.

Tian said soybean growers should keep an eye out for purple seed stain leaf blight, which can destroy the leaves on the plant. Tian said this can happen late in the season and cause significant yield damage.

“We were about to harvest the plants and it just suddenly showed up,” Tian said. “It develops so fast, and it’s too late to do any applications. How to control that is resistance, but there’s limited varieties available to show strong effectiveness.”

Identification is the key to starting disease prevention long term, Mueller said. Education and being able to report and accurately diagnose what diseases are present will allow for quicker management.

“That will help monitor the epidemics of diseases we have in our fields,” he said. “Then we can see how they develop and where they are expanding from. That allows us to look at potential breeding programs and identify the good traits that work in the plant to show better results.”

Tian said his plant clinic at the University of Missouri is accepting disease sample submissions throughout the season as his lab looks to confirm a diagnosis and track more about the effects and locations of these newer diseases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0