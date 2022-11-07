T.E.A.M. Together Everyone Achieves More

Sometimes, winning a race isn’t about crossing the finish line first. On September 10, 2022 the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Cross Country team competed in the Gary Coates Invite at Zearing Park in Princeton alongside Fieldcrest, LaSalle Peru, Amboy, and many other teams. There was major competition that day, but there was even greater sportsmanship shown in Princeton that day. Sportsmanship is defined by fair and generous behavior or treatment of others, especially in a sports competition. Sportsmanship can offer a path to victory, even if one doesn’t “win.”

During the boys varsity race, Kyler McNinch of Amboy, with the time of 16:45.75 won the race. Collin Delagrange, from LWRB, with the time of 16:46.12 placed 2nd, respectfully. After the race Collin shook the hand of his opponent, congratulating him on the win, even though being passed unexpectedly at the last moment of the race was a tough conclusion. Colin’s sportsmanlike gesture of goodwill was just a preview of the good vibes to come.

The best part of that night was the open race. During that race, three LWRB girls (Ema Tolan, Amanda Feazel, and yours truly, Rosemary Rients) ran alongside Lily Higgins of LaSalle Peru for the whole race, but not because we were all evenly matched and trying to beat each other to the finish line. This was Lily’s first Cross Country meet ever, and the three LWRB runners sensed an opportunity that went far beyond simply running their best that day.

Along with running alongside Lily for the entirety of the race, the three girls cheered her on, stopped to walk when she needed a second to rest, and encouraged her the whole way, including helping her run the entire last stretch to the finish line – a finish line that they crossed together as caring human beings, not as fierce competitors.

I interviewed Amanda Higgins, the mother of Lily Higgins, through Facebook Messenger and asked her what thoughts were going through her head as she saw the three girls running with her daughter: “My thoughts were how sweet and kind it was for you and your team to notice she was struggling, and I thought it was nice for you to check on her, but then for all three of you to stay with her and cheer her on brought tears to my eyes!”

Mrs. Higgins also shared a reason why the runners’ act of kindness impacted her in such a stirring manner: “Lily has an emotional disability and does not make friends easy because of it, so it really warmed my heart to see you girls sticking with her and giving her the courage she needed in her panicked state that I knew she was in!”

I also talked to Lily and asked how she felt having the three girls beside her and what her thoughts were while she was running and she said, “It was great. It made my day! I wanted to stop, but having the three of you there kept me going until the end.”

I continued interviewing Mrs. Higgins over Messenger and asked if she expected that outcome when the girls started running with Lily, that they would stay with and finish with her? Mrs. Higgins said, “I was not expecting that at all! Furthermore, I want to state that even though I did not expect it, I had hoped somebody would be her running buddy through the whole race, and not only one of you but three of you! It made me very happy for her and also very proud of young girls I have never even met! Thanks again for that and thanks for making my Mom heart content in knowing that I could not do anything to help but you girls did!” She also thanked me, Rosemary, for befriending her daughter after the race.

I talked to Amanda a little more about Lily’s emotional disability and she said, “We would like to spread awareness and allow other kids to have encouragement from this as well.” She sent me a link to an article about some emotional disabilities which I encourage everyone to read and consider: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5803568/

After the race was over and before awards, the official approached Coach Kyle Daubs of LWRB and told him that he was going to officially request that LWRB be recognized for a Sportsmanship Shoutout, highlighting the three girls’ gesture of kindness and cooperation, along with Colin Delagrange’s display of class and character, even after such a tough race.

This experience revealed to me the true value of competition. It’s not always about winning, but challenging yourself to be the best that you can be. That day, we all learned that being our best isn’t about crossing the finish line first.