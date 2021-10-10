Sunday transactions

Transactions
FOOTBALL
National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Egor Afanasyev and D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Jesper Boqvist and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, one-way contract.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus.