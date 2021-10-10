 Skip to main content
agate

Sunday transactions

Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DT Antwaun Woods. Promoted QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Brandon Biro and D Casey Fitzgerald to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Acquired D Olli Juolevi from Vancouver.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Egor Afanasyev and D Jeremy Davies to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Jesper Boqvist and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, one-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Fined D Mark Friedman for spearing F Sean Kuraly during an Oct. 9 game at Columbus.

