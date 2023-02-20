WASHINGTON-The Black Partridge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored six Woodford County High School seniors at their award program held Feb. 13, at the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington. Each of them received the Good Citizen Award.

The students were chosen by their high school for their qualities of good character which the DAR emphasize as being dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. After they are chosen, they fill out a cover page, send a copy of their grades, write about their high school activities, their service to their community, their future plans, their extracurricular activities, and how they fill the four qualities of a DAR good citizen.

Then in a two-hour session they are to write no more than 550 words on this topic, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question was, “How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”

Each student counselor sends these papers along with two recommendations back to the DAR Chapter. The students are judged by three judges that are non-DAR members.

One winner from this group of students’ papers is forwarded to the District Good Citizen Chairman. Their chapter winner was Makayla Betts from El Paso/Gridley High School. She is the daughter of Alex and Julie Betts. She plans to attend a Christian University to study either interior design or business.

Other area Good Citizen winners were Aliya Sauder from Roanoke-Benson High School, the daughter of Matt and Hope Sauder. Bryton Short from Metamora Township High School, son of Mark and Marcy Short. Ashlyn May from Fieldcrest High School, the daughter of Diane and Mike May. Makenna Horan from Lowpoint Washburn High School, the daughter of Colin and Samantha Horan. Charlie Bardwell from Eureka High School, the son of Nicole and Robert Bardwell.

Community Service Awards were given to Sue Freeberg and Robert Whitaker of Washington. The speaker was Bailey Callahan, a member of the Children of the American Revolution, and she related information about the State Project of the Illinois State CAR which is Operation HerStory.