Students awarded CEGEA scholarship

EUREKA-Two Eureka High School graduating seniors were awarded the District 140 Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Education Association (CEGEA) Scholarship. This past winter, CEGEA hosted a community trivia night to fund these scholarships.
The scholarships are given to students who show outstanding academics, community involvement, and leadership. The two seniors who were awarded the scholarships this year are Keirstan Horton and Olivia deFreese. The CEGEA would like to share with the community the students’ comments about receiving the scholarships: