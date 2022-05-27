 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Students awarded CEGEA scholarship

  • 0

EUREKA-Two Eureka High School graduating seniors were awarded the District 140 Congerville-Eureka-Goodfield Education Association (CEGEA) Scholarship. This past winter, CEGEA hosted a community trivia night to fund these scholarships.

The scholarships are given to students who show outstanding academics, community involvement, and leadership. The two seniors who were awarded the scholarships this year are Keirstan Horton and Olivia deFreese. The CEGEA would like to share with the community the students’ comments about receiving the scholarships:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News