Studebaker headed to HOF

Ken Studebaker of Congerville is one of four individuals who will be inducted into the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association Hall of Fame. The event will be held Aug. 5 at the Illinois State University Alumni Center in Normal. A social hour kicks off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meal and then the ceremony. Studebaker is a baseball umpire who has worked state finals for both the Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Elementary School Association. On the prep level, he was selected for the one A state finals in 2013 and two A in '16. Studebaker, who is a member of the BNOA, was selected the recipient of the association's Allan Russell Award in '10.

He will be enshrined along with ex-IESA executive director Steve Endsley, former Octavia and Ridgeview basketball coach Rodney Kellar and BNOA member and basketball official Mark Moberly.

