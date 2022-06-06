Stromberger retires as Hornets' coach

After 23 seasons, five as an assistant and the past 18 as head coach, John Stromberger will no longer be in the Eureka dugout. He decided to retire this past week with a 255-227-1 record. Stromberger guided the Hornets to three consecutive regional titles and two sectional final appearances from 2005-07, as they went 82-19 in the process. The '07 squad began 23-0 and went a program-best 29-2. He will remain as a high school math teacher and continue to coach the middle school program.