 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Chicago Amundsen unleashes full fury on Chicago Lake View 65-6

  • Updated
  • 0

Chicago Amundsen's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Lake View during a 65-6 blowout on September 10 in Illinois football. .

In recent action on August 27, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Lake View took on Skokie Niles North on August 27 at Skokie Niles North High School. Click here for a recap

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News