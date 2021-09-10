Storm warning: Chicago Amundsen unleashes full fury on Chicago Lake View 65-6

Chicago Amundsen's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Lake View during a 65-6 blowout on September 10 in Illinois football. .
In recent action on August 27, Chicago Amundsen faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Lake View took on Skokie Niles North on August 27 at Skokie Niles North High School. Click here for a recap
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
