Stoeger qualifies for state

While there were many exciting races at the boy’s track sectional in Tremont on May 18, the highlight for the Knights was Mason Stoeger winning the 1600 m and advancing to state. Stoeger took charge at the gun running splits of 66, 67 to hit the halfway mark at 2.13. He continued with strong running and won the race in 4.31. This will be the fourth season in a row that the Eastern recruit will finish the year at the state finals with two in cross country and two in track.

With the first event on the track the Knights walked away with 4th place points and some personal records and a 10:11 clocking. Landon Wright opened his 800 with his best time ever of 2.27 and Nate Buchanan followed with a PR of his own with 2.26. The task then fell to Mikey Scott 2.26 and Caleb Krischel 2.50 to simply hold the place of the team before returning later in other scoring events. In the open 800 event Krischel moved into a scoring spot in the last 50 m to finish fifth with a personal record time of 2.10 while Scott finished eighth of 22 in 2.12.

In the last event of the evening the Knights hoped to improve on their fifth place seed position. Jozia Johnson opened with a 57.3 and had the team in 6th. Krischel, in his third race of the day broke 60 with his 59.1 to set up the excitement for the final two runners. Scott, in his last high school race ever, ran the fastest 400 of his life in 55.3 moving the Knights into a better position. With a short recovery from his mile, Stoger took the baton and ran a seasonal best time of 54.4 and moved the navy silver group into a third place finish before the final mark. The team’s 3.46 was their best for the season, a perfect way to end the evening.

Stoeger will end his high school career on the same track that he will begin his college one. He will race on Thursday afternoon in Charleston in the class A prelims. Those athletes with the top 12 times will advance to the finals on Saturday.

