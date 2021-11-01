State sees 14,616 new virus cases, 183 deaths

There were 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 183 related deaths reported statewide this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,695,524 COVID-19 cases and 25,771 deaths in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate through Thursday was 2.2%.

About 69% of eligible Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 54% are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control records.

