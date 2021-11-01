 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

State sees 14,616 new virus cases, 183 deaths

  • 0

There were 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 183 related deaths reported statewide this week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,695,524 COVID-19 cases and 25,771 deaths in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate through Thursday was 2.2%.

About 69% of eligible Illinois residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 54% are fully vaccinated, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control records.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News