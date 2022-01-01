State provides guidance for schools regarding transgender, non-binary students

The Illinois Department of Human Rights has released non-regulatory guidance on non-discrimination protections for transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming students under the Illinois Human Rights Act.

The guidance document was developed based on a recommendation from the Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force.

School districts, students and their families will now have a resource to better understand protections available, according to the department.

"Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students."

Students have a right to an educational environment free from discrimination and harassment based on gender-related identity, according to the Illinois Department of Human Rights. Its guidance encourages school districts to strengthen policies, procedures and practices to support for those students.

