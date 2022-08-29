St. Peter Church ladies taking nut orders

BENSON—St. Peter Lutheran Church’s Women’s Group will be taking orders for their annual Nut Sale from Sept. 1-Oct. 3.

A list of the “Terri Lynn” items are as follows. All nuts are sold in one-pound bags unless indicated.

Assorted Nuts, Dried Fruits and Snacks: Fancy Mammoth Pecan Halves, $14; Fancy Pecan Pieces, $13; Light Walnut Halves and Pieces, $12; Black Walnut Pieces, $17; Deluxe Mixed Nuts, $12; Giant Cashews, $12; Fancy Colossal Pistachios, $12; Spice Party Mix, $9.

Assorted Candy, Nuts and Candy Mixes: Honey Roasted Peanuts, $8; Honey Roasted Cashews, $12; Praline Pecan Halves, $14; Healthy Mix, $11; Almond Cranberry Granola, 10; Harvest Medley Mix, $14.

Assorted Chocolates and Candy: Sweet and Salty Trail Mix, $10; Milk Chocolate Pecans, $13; Milk Chocolate Raisins, $10; Milk Chocolate Malted Milk Balls, $10; Dark Chocolate Cranberries, $10; Mixed Chocolate Cranberries, $10; Dark Chocolate Seas Salt Caramels, 8 oz. box, $11.

To place an order, contact Jean Aeschliman, 394-2681, Pat Johnson, 923-9099, Shirley Missey, 394-2665 or Barb Dirks 394-2549,

All orders must be pre-paid and will arrive before Thanksgiving. Make checks payable to St. Peter Women’s Group.