Springfield Southeast beats Decatur MacArthur 1-0

Springfield Southeast had a slight edge on Decatur MacArthur 1-0 when referees stopped the action during this Illinois football game.
Springfield Southeast moved in front of Decatur MacArthur 2-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Normal University and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur Eisenhower on August 27 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.