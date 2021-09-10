 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Southeast beats Decatur MacArthur 1-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Springfield Southeast had a slight edge on Decatur MacArthur 1-0 when referees stopped the action during this Illinois football game.

Springfield Southeast moved in front of Decatur MacArthur 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on August 27, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Normal University and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur Eisenhower on August 27 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News